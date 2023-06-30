Brokerages Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Target Price at $37.56

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Driven Brands

In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,937.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Driven Brands news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at $55,416,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,937.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Driven Brands Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRVN opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $562.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

