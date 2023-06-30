Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives $15.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CARA stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $153.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

