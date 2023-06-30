Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

ED stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

