Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $401.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.28. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 55.9% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

