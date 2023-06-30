Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $50.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on U. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE U opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $244,213.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 391,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,244.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,671 shares of company stock worth $14,783,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 49,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $62,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.