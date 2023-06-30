Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) versus TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Head to Head Analysis

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Free Report) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and TETRA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $553.21 million 0.79 $7.84 million $0.05 67.21

Volatility and Risk

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

TETRA Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies 1.08% 14.74% 3.73%

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

(Free Report)

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

About TETRA Technologies

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

