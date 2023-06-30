Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Northland Securities

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $300.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.24.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $158.77 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

