Head to Head Review: Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Endonovo Therapeutics and Soleno Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.39%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 27.63 -$18.48 million N/A N/A Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.07 million ($3.12) -1.34

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Soleno Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -220.22% -92.97%

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

