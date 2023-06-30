Bank of America Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $60.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

DELL stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,370,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

