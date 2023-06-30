First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,273.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,196.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $925.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,345.44.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 150.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

