Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,990,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,415,000 after buying an additional 284,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,510,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after purchasing an additional 164,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

