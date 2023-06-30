Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
Helmerich & Payne Price Performance
Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.45.
Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,990,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,415,000 after buying an additional 284,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,510,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after purchasing an additional 164,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Helmerich & Payne
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.