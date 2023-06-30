Financial Analysis: Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) vs. Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) and Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Tempur Sealy International pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Richelieu Hardware pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tempur Sealy International pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Richelieu Hardware pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tempur Sealy International has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and Richelieu Hardware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempur Sealy International $4.89 billion 1.41 $455.70 million $2.31 17.31 Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A $2.47 12.49

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tempur Sealy International has higher revenue and earnings than Richelieu Hardware. Richelieu Hardware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tempur Sealy International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.5% of Tempur Sealy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Richelieu Hardware shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Tempur Sealy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and Richelieu Hardware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempur Sealy International 8.39% -522.46% 9.76% Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tempur Sealy International and Richelieu Hardware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempur Sealy International 0 3 6 1 2.80 Richelieu Hardware 0 2 0 0 2.00

Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.69%. Richelieu Hardware has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.88%. Given Richelieu Hardware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Richelieu Hardware is more favorable than Tempur Sealy International.

Summary

Tempur Sealy International beats Richelieu Hardware on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately 700 company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, Dreams, and SOVA, as well as licenses Sealy, Tempur, and Stearns & Foster brands; technology; and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Richelieu Hardware

(Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools. It also manufactures veneer sheets and edge banding products; and various decorative moldings and components for the window and door industry. The company serves kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing, and office furniture manufacturers; door and window manufacturers; residential and commercial woodworkers; and hardware retailers, such as renovation superstores. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

