AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Analysts at Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.8 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,457.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,537.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,486.28. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $606,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,240 shares of company stock worth $13,125,472. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

