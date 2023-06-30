Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

BMY stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $48,777,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

