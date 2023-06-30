Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage on Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $131.27 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,476,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

