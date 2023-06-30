Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) versus Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Critical Analysis

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Unity Bancorp and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.07%. Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.09%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

49.2% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Unity Bancorp pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $108.78 million 2.21 $38.46 million $3.70 6.45 Independent Bank $201.56 million 1.82 $63.35 million $2.74 6.33

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unity Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 32.98% 17.03% 1.69% Independent Bank 24.15% 16.94% 1.17%

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Independent Bank on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

