Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.32.

Snowflake Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $175.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.02 and a 200 day moving average of $153.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Snowflake by 424.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Snowflake by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.2% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

