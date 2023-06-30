Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 168.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Rezolute from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Rezolute Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.18. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Rezolute will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

