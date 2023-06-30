ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.47 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASE Technology Price Performance

NYSE ASX opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 804.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,226 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in ASE Technology by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

