Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 0.95. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Institutional Trading of Elme Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELME. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Articles

