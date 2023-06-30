Head-To-Head Contrast: Halberd (HALB) versus Its Competitors

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Free Report) is one of 407 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Halberd to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halberd and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.86 Halberd Competitors $128.95 million -$10.57 million 3.13

Halberd’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

27.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Halberd and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -1,504.93% -338.68% -26.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Halberd and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 936 1774 4811 42 2.52

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 115.42%. Given Halberd’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

