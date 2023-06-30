Financial Review: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hycroft Mining and China Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 1.76 -$60.83 million ($0.27) -1.08 China Natural Resources $2.94 million 5.77 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hycroft Mining and China Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China Natural Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -183.06% -75.56% -20.28% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Natural Resources beats Hycroft Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

