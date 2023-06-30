Financial Contrast: Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) vs. Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -9.84% -0.23% -0.11% Tenet Fintech Group -55.67% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Altair Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Altair Engineering and Tenet Fintech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Altair Engineering currently has a consensus price target of $71.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.14%. Given Altair Engineering’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altair Engineering and Tenet Fintech Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $578.47 million 10.46 -$43.43 million ($0.73) -102.77 Tenet Fintech Group $82.68 million 0.23 -$39.70 million N/A N/A

Tenet Fintech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altair Engineering.

Volatility & Risk

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Tenet Fintech Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altair Engineering

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment offers solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products. This segment also provides software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services that focuses on the product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment provides client engineering services. In addition, the company is involved in the development and sale of solid state lighting technology along with communication and control protocols based on its intellectual property for the direct replacement of fluorescent light tubes with LED lamps. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company serves universities, government agencies, manufacturers, pharmaceutical firms, banking, financial services, and insurance, weather prediction agencies, and electronics design companies. Altair Engineering Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Tenet Fintech Group

(Free Report)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. operates as the parent company of financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiaries. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions through its Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to facilitate transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.