Short Interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Increases By 2,515.8%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 2,515.8% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Yoshiharu Global Stock Performance

YOSH opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. Yoshiharu Global has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Get Yoshiharu Global alerts:

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yoshiharu Global

About Yoshiharu Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yoshiharu Global Co. ( NASDAQ:YOSH Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.