Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.42. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.75.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xenon Pharmaceuticals
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.