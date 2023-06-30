Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.42. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

