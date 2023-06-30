Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

