FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Livent Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Livent in a report issued on Sunday, June 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.
Livent Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Livent has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
About Livent
Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.
