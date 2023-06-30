Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Rises By 1,946.6%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, an increase of 1,946.6% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $6.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.62.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.