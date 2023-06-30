Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.26) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,230 ($15.64) to GBX 1,300 ($16.53) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.13) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,396 ($17.75) to GBX 1,192 ($15.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.80) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Persimmon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,463.22 ($18.60).

LON PSN opened at GBX 1,018 ($12.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 581.71, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,011.50 ($12.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,914.50 ($24.34). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,240.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,290.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

