Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLRP opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 817,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up about 0.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

