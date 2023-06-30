US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, an increase of 491.5% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XBIL stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.28.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
