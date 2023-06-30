WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the May 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Price Performance
WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.
About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund
The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.
