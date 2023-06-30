Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALKT opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $376,289.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

