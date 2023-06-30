Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on APOG. StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl bought 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.