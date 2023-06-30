HC Wainwright Upgrades Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) to Buy

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 118.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 12.2 %

BDTX stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Insider Activity

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,740,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,117,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,076,936.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,740,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,117,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,076,936.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,534.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 48,941 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.