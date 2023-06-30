Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Drops By 70.0%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Zenvia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zenvia by 714.5% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 562,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zenvia during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zenvia by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zenvia has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia ( NASDAQ:ZENV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. Analysts forecast that Zenvia will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

