SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.82.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,190,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,632,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.