Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post FY2025 Earnings of $10.10 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will earn $10.10 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.4 %

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

WAL opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

