Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PPBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

