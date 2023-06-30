Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
Denison Mines stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.83.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
