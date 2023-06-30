Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after buying an additional 3,912,734 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after buying an additional 2,331,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 817,351 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 3,463,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 330,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $3,603,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

