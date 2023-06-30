StockNews.com Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to “Sell”

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DNN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday.
Denison Mines Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Denison Mines
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.