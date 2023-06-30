StockNews.com Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to “Sell”

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DNN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Denison Mines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,734 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 2,331,888 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,349,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,151,281 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

