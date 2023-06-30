Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to C$285.00 at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$274.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.50.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYDGF opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $102.30 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.79.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $714.94 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.