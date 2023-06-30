JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.67) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.14) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.90) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.04) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 349.38 ($4.44).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 143.90 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,805.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.12 ($2.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.13. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

