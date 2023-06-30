KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $23.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Albemarle Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALB. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.90.

Albemarle stock opened at $218.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.19. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 675,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

