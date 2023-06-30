Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,132. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

