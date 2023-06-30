SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

NYSE:SM opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 4.41.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $1,226,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

