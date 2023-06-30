Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Reduced by Zacks Research

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $5.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.39. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $116.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.06.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

