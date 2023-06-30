TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $115.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

SNX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,237,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

