TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $115.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.
SNX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.
TD SYNNEX Stock Performance
NYSE SNX opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57.
Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX
In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,237,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
