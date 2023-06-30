Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.8 %

DAL stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.