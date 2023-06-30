StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NAVB stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Free Report ) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

